Man in van waiting for girlfriend shot in the head in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man waiting for his girlfriend was shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 2600 block of North Sartain Street.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was sitting in his minivan when someone shot him.

Authorities rushed the victim to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Investigators believe he was targeted.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
