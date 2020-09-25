North Philadelphia shooting leaves victim in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night.Fifteen shell casings littered the ground along Susquehanna Avenue and North 20th Street.Police said the victim was shot twice in the legs around 11:50 p.m.Detectives said they found five pill bottles at the scene with the victim's name on them.Police have not released the victim's name at this time.There is no word on a suspect or motive.