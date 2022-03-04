teen shot

Police: Shooting leaves 13-year-old injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Friday around 6 p.m. in the area of 16th and Edgley streets.

Police say a 13-year-old male was shot twice in the left buttock.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered, officials say.

There are no arrests made at this time.
