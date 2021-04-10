3 wounded in shooting outside of after-hours club in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left three wounded in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened Saturday just before 7 a.m. along the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.Three people are being treated at an area hospitals, officials say.There is no word on their conditions at this time.Ridge Avenue is closed between Oxford Avenue and North 22nd Street, after police found dozens of shell casings.The shooting remains under investigation.