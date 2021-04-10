3 wounded in shooting outside of after-hours club in North Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Three hurt in shooting outside of a Philadelphia after-hours club

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left three wounded in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 7 a.m. along the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.


Three people are being treated at an area hospitals, officials say.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.


Ridge Avenue is closed between Oxford Avenue and North 22nd Street, after police found dozens of shell casings.

The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiatriple shootingphiladelphiaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News