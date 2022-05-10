Police investigate two shootings in North Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11833724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say someone fired seven shots at Ringgold and Cambria streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men in their 20s are in critical condition following separate shootings in North Philadelphia.A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times around 11 p.m. Monday at Marshall and Cumberland streets.Police say the victim was shot twice in the chest and suffered a graze wound to his back.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Police say drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, but it's too soon to say what the motive is for the shooting.Around the same time, police say another shooting victim collapsed on the front steps of his home after someone shot him just around the corner.Police say someone fired seven shots at Ringgold and Cambria streets.A 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and the leg.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made in either shooting.