Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.

The call went out around 4 a.m. Thursday for the fire in the 3500 block of North 10th Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in North Philadelphia.

A Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee were found to be ablaze.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the body of a man in the driver's seat of the Jeep Cherokee.

The fire has been ruled an arson.

There was no word on the identity of the man who was found dead.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is investigating.