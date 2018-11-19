WATER MAIN BREAK

North Philly residents hear loud noise prior to water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

Underground water main break reported in North Philadelphia: As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., November 18, 2018

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Water Department said they are not sure if a water main break is related to loud noises residents heard around the same time.

Residents who live near the intersection of Marshall Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia told Action News they heard what sounded like explosions on their block just before 6:30 p.m.

Water Department crews arrived to discover an 8-inch main had broken. Officials partially shut down service, which allowed residents to still have water during repairs.

Neighbors told Action News a shocking noise alerted them to the problem, but water department crews are still investigating the possible connection.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newswater main break
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER MAIN BREAK
Large sinkhole swallows portion of North Philly street
Water main breaks closes road in South Philadelphia
Girard Ave. water main repairs to take longer
Girard Ave. closure continues, extended due to water main break
More water main break
Top Stories
Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa
SEPTA bus hits pedestrian
Woman shot in Chester
Penn senior, Philadelphia native awarded Rhodes Scholarship
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Refugees celebrate first Thanksgiving in Society Hill
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Monday
Performers prepare for Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Havertown
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
Camden County community shares coffee with a cop
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Men pose as PGW workers, man robbed, beaten in Wissinoming home
More News