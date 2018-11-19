North Philly residents hear loud noise prior to water main break

The Philadelphia Water Department said they are not sure if a water main break is related to loud noises residents heard around the same time.Residents who live near the intersection of Marshall Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia told Action News they heard what sounded like explosions on their block just before 6:30 p.m.Water Department crews arrived to discover an 8-inch main had broken. Officials partially shut down service, which allowed residents to still have water during repairs.Neighbors told Action News a shocking noise alerted them to the problem, but water department crews are still investigating the possible connection.------