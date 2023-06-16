  • Watch Now

North Wildwood Police Department searches for 2 alleged burglary suspects

The suspects were allegedly seen driving a white Pontiac G6 with New Jersey license plates.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 2:00AM
NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary investigation.

Officers say the burglary took place on June 4 between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Anglesea section of North Wildwood.

Police did not say what the suspects are accused of stealing.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these suspects, contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org.

The public can also do so anonymously by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

