Fire tears through Northeast Philly apartment building; 3 residents, firefighter injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three residents and a firefighter were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia.
The two-alarm blaze broke out on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue at about 3 a.m. Monday.
Fire officials say flames and smoke raced up the first-floor stairwell and went through the whole building.
The flames displaced 30 occupants of the building.
A SEPTA bus was called to the scene to provide a warm space for residents.
The victims include two men, a woman, and one firefighter.
There is no word on their conditions.
