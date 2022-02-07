apartment fire

Fire tears through Northeast Philly apartment building; 3 residents, firefighter injured

Fire officials say flames and smoke raced up the first-floor stairwell and went through the whole building.
By
3 residents, firefighter injured in NE Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three residents and a firefighter were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia.

The two-alarm blaze broke out on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say flames and smoke raced up the first-floor stairwell and went through the whole building.

The flames displaced 30 occupants of the building.

A SEPTA bus was called to the scene to provide a warm space for residents.

The victims include two men, a woman, and one firefighter.

There is no word on their conditions.

