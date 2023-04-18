Police investigate arson, homicide in Northeast Philadelphia

When the flames were extinguished, firefighters found a body on the floor of the backseat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fire marshal was called in on Tuesday morning to investigate what appeared to be a homicide and arson in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said a body burned beyond recognition was found inside a Honda CRV parked on Sylvester Street near Howell Street.

The arson K9 was seen sniffing around the fire scene.

Police do not know the victim's age or whether the victim was male or female.

Investigators also do not know whether the victim sustained other injuries before the fire.

Police are now checking surveillance cameras in the surrounding residential area.

Officers said 911 calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a car fire.

When first responders found the Honda, it was fully engulfed in flames.

When the flames were extinguished, firefighters found a body on the floor of the backseat. Officers said the interior of the car was burned out and the windows were broken.

Police are hearing that the car was parked in the area shortly before 1 a.m. Two people were seen leaving the vehicle, and soon after, the Honda burst into flames.

Those two people were last seen on foot, heading north on Sylvester Street.

"We know the vehicle in question, the Honda CRV, has not been reported stolen, and it is registered in Philadelphia. We don't know the cause of death of the victim in the back seat," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death and to try to make an identification.