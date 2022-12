Driver thrown from car after crash on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was thrown from a vehicle that overturned in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened on Academy Road near Morrell Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver somehow lost control and hit a utility pole.

Crews are now making repairs.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition.

We are not hearing about any power outages from the crash.