Woman dead, 3 men appeared intoxicated in Northeast Philadelphia crash: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman died after a car went off a road and slammed into a pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday as the vehicle was exiting the offramp from Woodhaven Road toward Thornton Road.Police said four people, the woman and three men, were inside the car.The three men in the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated, according to authorities.The woman, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The men were being treated for minor injuries.So far, no charges have been filed.The crash remains under investigation.