Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say a man in his late 20s was hit at the intersection.
By
Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man has died after he was hit by two cars while crossing the road in Northeast Philadelphia.

This all happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Oxford Avenue where it intersects with Knorr Street.

Police say a man in his late 20s was hit at the intersection.

He was then hit by a second vehicle, which stopped at the scene.

Police say the first driver initially took off, and the vehicle was found abandoned about two blocks away at Longshore Avenue.

The driver of that car then returned to the scene and turned himself into police.

There is no word on what charges he may be facing.
