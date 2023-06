Man shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old man was shot in the hand, and drove himself to the hospital in a car riddled with bullet holes.

At least 12 shots were fired.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.