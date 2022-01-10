PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A masked man held up a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the store on the 6900 block of Castor Avenue.
Police say the male suspect acted like he had a weapon.
He fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Police are checking store surveillance video as they continue to investigate the robbery.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia robbed, suspect flees: Police
Police say the male suspect acted like he had a weapon.
ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News