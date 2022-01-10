robbery

Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia robbed, suspect flees: Police

Police say the male suspect acted like he had a weapon.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A masked man held up a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the store on the 6900 block of Castor Avenue.

He fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police are checking store surveillance video as they continue to investigate the robbery.

