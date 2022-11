Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot three times in Northeast Philadelphia.

The gunfire rang out near a gas station in the 1100 block of Pratt Street at Oxford Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to the scene, but found no shooting victim.

They later discovered the victim was taken by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

The man was shot in the hip, arm and leg. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.