Video shows man crash into cars while appearing to flee police in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man appearing to flee from Philadelphia police crashes the car he's driving, then attempts to flee on foot on Monday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. along 5th Street near Poplar Street in the city's Northern Liberties section.

It's not clear why the man was fleeing from police, but police say as he attempted to turn onto 5th Street from Poplar, he slammed head-on into another car driven by an unidentified woman.

Video shows the crash and then the suspect jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police confirm officers apprehended the man but are not commenting further on the nature of the investigation.

The woman in the vehicle that was struck was shaken but didn't appear to have serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacaught on videoaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News