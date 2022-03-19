2 men shot after leaving food truck in Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two men hospitalized.It happened around 3 a.m. in the Northern Liberties section of the city.Police tell Action News that two men were leaving a food truck Front Street and Girard Avenue and were headed to their car when someone opened fire, striking both of them.At least two shots were fired.A 32-year-old man was struck once in the stomach and a 26-year-old man was struck once in the leg.Both victims were taken to the hospital by police.The 32-year-old is listed in critical condition. The 26-year-old is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.So far no arrests have been made and no word on what led to the shooting.