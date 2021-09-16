fuel spill

NRG: 90 geese dead after fuel spill at Millsboro, Delaware plant

The spill was discovered Sept. 8, and while it didn't affect any waterways, about 130 geese in a resident flock were affected.
MILLSBORO, Delaware -- NRG Energy says about 90 Canada geese have died after last week's 30,000-gallon diesel fuel spill at its power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro, Delaware.

The spill was discovered Sept. 8 after a pressurized hose detached from a diesel fuel storage tank overnight.

The News Journal reports that company spokesman Dave Schrader said the spill was contained to the coal pile and while it didn't affect any waterways or public land, about 130 geese in a resident flock were affected.

He says the Tri-State Bird Rescue and Department of Natural Resources are managing that part of the response, which should wrap up within days.
