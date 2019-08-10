NTSB continues crash study, community mourns the death of family

UPPER MORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- National Transportation Safety Board Investigators are carefully documenting the wreckage after a single-engine airplane crashed in Upper Moreland Thursday.Scientists are collecting the airframe and engine Friday. Anything in the wreck that may be perishable must be processed quickly."Looking at every component including the airplane the engine, maintenance records, pilot records. Including all of that information so that what we're working towards is a comprehensive final report," said Adam Gerhardt.While the NTSB continues its work, the pain of losing a vibrant family is hitting friends and coworkers.Dr. Jasvir Khurana Piloted the aircraft, his wife Dr. Divya Khurana, and their 19 year-old-daughter Kiran were also on board. All perished in the crash.Dr. Agustin Legido worked with Dr. Divya Khurana for 20 years at Saint Christopher's Hospital. She was a neurologist, and a dear friend, "She was calm, kind, a team player and always very positive," said Dr. Agustin Legido, Section Chief of Neurology at St. Christopher's Hospital.Dr. Jasvir Khurana was a bone pathologist working at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple since 2002."He made major contributions to the teaching program here, both the residency program and the medical student program. He is somebody who we value greatly," said Dr. Larry Kaiser, Lewis Katz Dean/ President CEO Temple University Health System.Their daughter, Kiran, graduated from Harriton High School in 2018. Principal Scott Weinstein describes her in this statement:"One of our kindest students. She was humble, serving of others, and had an extremely bright future. We are deeply saddened by this tremendous loss."The family's deep love for one another, plainly obvious, "Very exemplary. It was an example of how to take care of your family," said Dr. Legido.The couple's eldest daughter was not on the airplane yesterday, the family was taking the flight out to California to visit her.The NTSB estimates a full report with a probable cause of the crash will take 12-18 months.