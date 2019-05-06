Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) -- A western Pennsylvania nurse is accused of taking inappropriate photos of at least 17 elderly patients - some of them unclothed - and sending them to a former co-worker.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 30-year-old Ashley Ann Smith of Dravosburg faces 30 counts including invasion of privacy and abuse of care.

Authorities allege in a criminal complaint that Smith took the photos while working as a licensed practical nurse at Kane McKeesport Community Living Center, which said it fired Smith and notified patients, and when appropriate, their families.

The criminal complaint calls the images "explicit and private" and alleges that "some have the sole purpose to humiliate the patient."

Defense attorney Frank Walker declined to discuss the allegations but said his client "stands firmly on" the constitutional presumption of innocence.
