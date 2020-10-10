Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked, held at gunpoint

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6868480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the nurse was going to a client's house when one of the suspects told her to hand over her keys.

Gas Station Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last week, Jennifer Miller, a nurse who does in-home visits, was held at gunpoint and carjacked in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.On Friday night, Miller recalled her terrifying experience in hopes it would lead the two suspects to turn themselves in.The incident happened around 12:06 p.m. on September 28 on the 5900 block of Charles Street.Surveillance video showed two suspect being dropped off by a white car.They walked right up to Miller as she was on her way to see a patient.One of the suspects then pulled out a gun on the nurse."One approached me with his finger sticking out of his shirt and said give me the keys," Miller said.Miller said she did the smart thing and didn't struggle with the suspect."I thought he was kidding, I really did," she added. "Then when he pulled the gun out from underneath, and I saw it, and he pushed it into my hip, I realized it was real."The suspects got away with her keys and ended up stealing her car.Miller said the incident happened in seconds, but felt like forever."I thought of my two children that count on me for everything. I just did what I was told," Miller said. "My car can be replaced. My life can't."On Thursday, there was another brazen carjacking across town, at a gas station on the 3100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.Just before 3 a.m., the victim who was pumping gas was approached by three suspects. Police said one of them pulled out a gun and put it to the victim's head.The suspects in this incident also got away with the victim's car keys and drove off.Luckily, in both cases, the victims are OK.Jennifer Miller said she spoke with Action News hoping whoever is behind both of these crimes might have a change of heart."I feel like God was with me that day and protected me. I just hope God is with them," said Miller. "I hope that maybe there's a way people can realize they don't have to live like this."In both cases, there has been no word of any arrests.Anyone with information should call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.