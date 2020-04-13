Coronavirus

New York nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

CORTLANDT, New York -- Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed.

New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Police say 29-year-old Daniel R. Hall has been arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Hall is due in court on May 18. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitaltires slashedhealth carenursesu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff host cities, virtual draft, player concerns and more
Freebies for healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Utility crews across region bracing for Monday's storms
COVID-19 related deaths top 500 in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. school using lab to create face shields for health care workers
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
More TOP STORIES News