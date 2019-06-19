NXIVM leader Keith Raniere found guilty in 'branded women' sex cult trial

NEW YORK CITY -- The former leader of an upstate New York self-help group who prosecutors say branded women was found guilty of all charges Wednesday.

It took a jury less than five hours to find Keith Raniere guilty of sex-trafficking and other charges Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said the 58-year-old Raniere's organization, called NXIVM, was more like a cult. They said he formed a secret subgroup comprised of brainwashed female "slaves" who were forced to have sex with him and branded with his initials.

There also were accusations that he began having sex with one follower at age 15 and took nude photos of her.

Lawyers for Raniere said he never had any criminal intent and that his encounters with the women were consensual.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynsextrialcult
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Wire problems create issues for Amtrak, SEPTA, NJ Transit
Woman killed inside abandoned building in Philly identified
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Dad stops stranger trying to kidnap daughter, 2, from California home
Show More
Police: Philly man found with 600 packets of heroin in his pants
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
More TOP STORIES News