New York business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N95 face masks

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY -- A business in New York was fined for selling fake N95 masks that were not certified.

Nassau County officials say the business was selling the masks out of a warehouse at an inflated price.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks as they do not offer any health protection benefits.
