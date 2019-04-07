New York limo company owner faces charges in connection to crash that killed 20

A New York limousine company owner has been hit with a 40-count indictment in connection to a deadly crash.

Nauman Hussain faces 20 counts of manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.

One of his vehicles was involved in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

Prosecutors say Hussain knowingly hired an unqualified driver.

They also say he knew the vehicle had mechanical issues.

Hussain maintains his innocence.
