New York limo company owner faces charges in connection to crash that killed 20

A New York limousine company owner has been hit with a 40-count indictment in connection to a deadly crash.Nauman Hussain faces 20 counts of manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.One of his vehicles was involved in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.Prosecutors say Hussain knowingly hired an unqualified driver.They also say he knew the vehicle had mechanical issues.Hussain maintains his innocence.