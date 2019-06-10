NYC helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building kills pilot

NEW YORK CITY -- A helicopter crash-landed on a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday, killing the pilot.

The crash is believed to be an accident, a senior Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. No one was hurt inside the building or on the ground, ABC News reports. Preliminary information is that only the pilot was aboard the helicopter, according to the FAA.

President Donald Trump tweeted to praise the first responders and offer help if needed.


The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. ET at 787 7th Avenue, according to officials. That address is between 51st street and 52nd street, which is in the vicinity of both Rockefeller Center and Times Square. The building, called the AXA Equitable, is about 750 feet tall, the Associated Press reports.


During an impromptu press conference on the scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing on the roof" and that there is no indication of terrorism.

"If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes," Cuomo said.

The aircraft was identified by the FAA as an Agusta A109E helicopter. The FAA said that its air traffic controllers did not handle the flight.

Preliminary information from law enforcement sources is the helicopter was in trouble and tried to land at the nearest flat spot.
The FDNY said the chopper's crash-landing onto the building resulted in a fire. The fire has since been extinguished, according to the New York Police Department.


A woman who wished not to be identified told WABC-TV, our sister station in New York City, that she works on the 30th floor of the building. She said the impact was "not like anything I've ever felt before."

EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness who works on the 30th floor of the building where the crash happened describes for David Novarro what she heard.



At the time of the crash, the nearby airports of Newark and LaGuardia were both at a ground-stop due to poor visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

Helicopter rooftop landing pads were banned after a fatal copter crash in May 1977 on the roof of the Pan Am Building (now MetLife) in Midtown, WABC-TV reports. Five people were killed in that rooftop crash.

New York City has a history of both minor and major helicopter wrecks and crash landings.

Last month, a helicopter crash landed in the Hudson River near a busy Manhattan heliport. The pilot escaped mostly unscathed.

Five people died when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the East River last year. Three people died in another crash into the same river in 2011. Nine people died in a collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane in 2009, not far from the scene of Monday's mishap.
