u.s. & world

NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators

NEW YORK -- Authorities say a widespread power shortage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypower outageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Man dies after attacking immigration jail, police say
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Octopus emerges from shell, surprising fisherman in Japan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
2 dogs found dead on side of road
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Show More
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
AccuWeather: Clear, Warm Night
More TOP STORIES News