Philly DA addresses charging 12-year-old boy in sister's accidental shooting death

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner held a news conference on Monday discussing the topic of juvenile justice.

He stressed he is a believer in a system that puts rehabilitation first and punishment secondary for those under the age of 18.

With that view, Krasner was questioned on his decision to charge a 12-year-old boy as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter and REAP in connection with the shooting death of his sister last month.

Police say 9-year-old Nyssa Davis was found shot in the head January 20 on Bouvier Street.

Sources tell Action News a 5-year-old fired the gun that was given to him by the 12-year-old.

According to investigators, the children were left home alone with two loaded guns.

Critics of the charges say the 12-year-old is not to blame and that there are other ways to help the child other than putting him through the system. Krasner indicated that it was a safety issue.

"One assumption is that if a juvenile is charged, the juvenile is in custody. Well that's not necessarily true. Another assumption is that if a juvenile is charged the purpose is to convict. That is often not true at all. The purpose is to instead provide services to save the life of the child," said Krasner.

The children's father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, was also arrested. He is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, of corruption of minors, recklessly endangering another person and illegal firearms violations.

Blake Davis / Philadelphia Police Department

