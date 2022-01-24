localish

Alpaca father-son bonding day in Oakland

By Dion Lim
EMBED <>More Videos

Boogie and Woogie take Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An adorable alpaca duo, Boogie and Woogie, decided to have a father-son bonding day.

The pair broke out of their backyard enclosure and embarked on a two-hour adventure through Oakland.

"They're hard to catch," said alpaca owner Tobias Riday. "But, these guys had a great day."

Boogie and Wooggie stopped drivers and bystanders in their tracks as they zig-zagged through residential areas. They even managed to dash under a freeway underpass.

The alpacas were ultimately corralled after their escape and reunited with Riday.

"They weren't hurt at all, I brought them back to the yard and they were super happy," explained Riday.

Boogie is Woogie's father, and the two love starting trouble every now and then! Keep up with their adventures by following @ItsTheBoogieWoogie on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/itstheboogiewoogie/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgopetsanimalslocalish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Feel the beat at House of Samba Kids
Dine where David Bowie and The Foo Fighters once recorded hit songs
Boogie and Woogie take Oakland
Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Son of police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery in Philly
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
Chester Co. man charged with raping child multiple times inside home
Second arrest made after man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Firefighters battled massive fire in Lower Moreland
2 dead after shooting inside Delaware restaurant: Police
Show More
South Philly steam plant operators explain noise frustrating neighbors
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Grandmother of 5 returning home from work killed in hit-and-run
Amy Schneider details historic 'Jeopardy' run on 'GMA': VIDEO
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
More TOP STORIES News