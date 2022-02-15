Oakland Fortune Factory challenges perceptions with change-making cookies

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The 65-year-old Oakland Fortune Factory specializes in hand-crafted fortune cookies and it's one of the last bakeries to carry on long-standing customs. Inside, the mother-daughter team Jiamin and Alicia Wong are evolving the traditional treat in impactful ways.
For Alicia Wong, it's all about pushing the boundaries of fortune cookie art while challenging our perceptions of each other.
"As an Asian American that grew up here, I've experienced a lot of racism, shame, and guilt," said Wong. "The fortune cookies that I make are my way of changing how people perceive me and how people perceive Chinese Americans."
She added, "We try to make fortune cookies that symbolize and represent the important values and issues that occur in our daily life and in our community."
Oakland Fortune Factory offerings range from chocolate-dipped treats with sprinkles to hand-painted cookies with meaningful messages.
Recently, the factory created a set of cookies decorated with "#SAH," meaning Stop Asian Hate. Inspiring quotes and proverbs within were written in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese, with English translations on the back.
With each purchase, Alicia and Jiamin donated profits to organizations benefitting the AAPI community.
For more information and to order custom cookies from Oakland Fortune Factory, visit here.
