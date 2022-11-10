'Occasionette' gift shop opens new location in Chestnut Hill

'Occasionette' is known for its huge selection of greeting cards and its fourth location is now in Chestnut Hill.

CHESTNUT HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Occasionette owner Sara Villari believes every day is an occasion worth celebrating.

Villari opened the store's fourth location in Chestnut Hill in September, and it's a one-stop-shop for everyone on your list.

Known for her huge selection of greeting cards, you're sure to find one that fits exactly what you're looking for.

Villari opened Occasionette's first location on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia back in 2013.

Since then, she opened two more locations in Collingswood, including Occasionette Joy Shop, a children's boutique.

Many items are back by popular demand this holiday season, along with many new additions.

An illustrator by trade, Villari actually designs some of the shop's merchandise, including her popular kitchen towels that feature Philly-themed illustrations.

Occasionette | Facebook | Instagram

8521 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

215-465-1704