Ocean City mom's beachy Christmas Tree becomes holiday hotspot

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Possible significant snow maker in forecast next week
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday
Eagles fans react to Hurts getting the start over Wentz
Delco waitress surprised with $5,000 tip
Delaware COVID: New restrictions going into effect. Everything you should know
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
Pa. ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the plan
Show More
Ocean City mom's beachy Christmas Tree becomes holiday hotspot
Man dead following attempted carjacking at gas station
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
2 dead after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News