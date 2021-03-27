Community & Events

Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey to reopen Saturday

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Now that the temperatures are rising, visitors are breathing a little more life into the Ocean City boardwalk in New Jersey.

Starting Saturday, Ocean City summer staple Playland's Castaway Cove will be coming back online after a devastating fire two months ago.

"The only difference that people are going to notice is you're not going to be able to enter through the arcade entrance. You're going to have to use the secondary entrance, which is in the middle of 10th and 11th streets," said Brian Harley, vice president of Castaway Cove.

Hartley explained to 6abc that the only area sustaining fire damage from includes the arcade, electric room, and office building.

All 22 of the 32 rides will be up and running, though the park will operate at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Judging just by the amount of emails and phone calls, people are ready to get outside," said Hartley.

Neighboring business operators say they hope that translates to more revenue.

"I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did a year ago," said Jody Levchuck, director of operations for Jilly's Candy Factory. "I can assure you that it has been picking up. People have been walking the boardwalk, checking out ocean city, walking the beach."
