Ocean City is Airbnb's most popular fall destination this year

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, with people trying to get in that last summer vacation.

Airbnb says it's usually the busiest travel weekend.

Many people are already planning those fall getaways, trying to hold onto what's left of the beach and boardwalk before it gets cold.

According to Airbnb, Ocean City, New Jersey is the top destination for fall.

The ranking was based on nights already booked.

Airbnb's full list of top fall destinations are as follows:

Ocean City, NJ

Bella Vista, AR

Oxford, MS

Santa Ana, CA

La Mesa, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Ann Arbor, MI

Lubbock, TX

Lexington, KY