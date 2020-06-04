Ocean City Police Sergeant brings protestors and officers together with moving speech

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you should know: Pa. stay-at-home order expiring, Philly area to yellow
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Philadelphia
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
AccuWeather Alert: More Severe Storms Tonight and Late Friday
Surveillance shows ATM vandals warn customer before explosion
Ocean City Police Sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
Philly announces creation of large, diverse steering committee
Show More
Assessing damage in Pa. after storm barrels through region
Thousands left without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Storm damage insurance, what you should know
Some Philly leaders and police districts plan for listening session
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
More TOP STORIES News