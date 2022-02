OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of an officer who died this week after a two-month battle with the coronavirus.Sergeant Matthew Horton was a 14-year veteran of the county's sheriff's office.The sheriff's union says he contracted COVID-19 while on duty. Horton is a former Marine.He is survived by his wife and four sons.This is the second officer from the agency to die in just over a week.Last week, officer Brian Stockoff was killed in an off-duty crash.