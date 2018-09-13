🚨 HURRICANE FLORENCE

ACCOMMODATIONS UPDATE 🚨

Due to the overwhelming response, we are sold out through Saturday 9/15. However, we will be able to offer rooms Sunday 9/16 through Thursday 9/20. Rooms can be booked by calling 1-866-50-OCEAN. — Ocean Resort Casino (@TheOceanAC) September 13, 2018

An Atlantic City casino owner is taking in people fleeing Hurricane Florence.Bruce Deifik is letting anyone fleeing the storm stay at his Ocean Resort Casino for free until the storm has passed.People must show identification proving they live in an area endangered by the storm.Deifik is defining that area liberally, saying all reasonable requests for shelter will be accepted as long as rooms remain."They have to show proof that they live in an area that is threatened with a direct hit or an area in danger," he said. "Ninety-five percent of people I'm sure will be honest about it. There's always going to be some scammers, but if it takes letting a few of them slip by in order to help the majority of people, then so be it."The 1,400 room hotel is booked through Saturday, but rooms would be made available through next Thursday."I am happy if it helps find the people that need the help. We already have several hundred people that are either here or are coming here that we will take care of, and if more need to come Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, it is going to be our pleasure to do that," said Deifik.The casino-hotel, formerly the Revel, reopened in June after being shuttered since 2014.The Carolinas are bracing for Hurricane Florence, which was threatening a corridor of more than 10 million people on Wednesday.Georgia, Virginia and North and South Carolina have declared states of emergency.Evacuees like Pete Rattly from Wilmington, North Carolina have made their way to Atlantic City to find safety from Florence."The governor specifically said it was going to be a monster, so I didn't doubt what he said and I got out of there and evacuated," said Rattly.Rattly is staying at the Ocean Resort and Casino at no charge."Oh it is a blessing in so many ways. I had no idea where I was going to go. Literally, I had stayed in my vehicle that night and I had no idea what kind of reservations I would have, and when I heard about it I was so elated," said Rattly.-----