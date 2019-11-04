ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of Philadelphia's One Liberty Place

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An odd sight in the heart of Philadelphia caught the attention of neighbors in Center City Sunday, while sparking countless comments on social media.

A steady stream of water was seen spraying from the side of One Liberty Place in video captured by WHYY's Billy Penn.

Authorities tell Action News this was an annual test of the building's fire protection systems.



Video from the ground shows cars on 17th Street being soaked by the gush of water.

Witnesses say the stream of water continued for about five minutes before coming to an abrupt halt.

According to L&I, newer buildings are equipped with special drainage systems that pull off most of the water that is generated by such tests. One Liberty Place wasn't required to have this because of the date it was built.

The certification company and One Liberty Place have been directed to get a street closure permit and police assistance going forward.

