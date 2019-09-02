texas news

Odessa shooting victims identified, including 15-year-old girl; Toddler among the injured

ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities have identified the seven people killed and 25 injured in a shooting rampage Saturday in Odessa, Texas.

The city of Odessa posted the list of victims and injured to its Facebook page Monday.

A 15-year-old juvenile listed among the victims has been independently confirmed by ABC13 as Leilah Hernandez.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that a 17-month-old child is among the wounded.

VICTIMS OF ODESSA SHOOTING
  • Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa
  • Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa
  • Mary Granados, 29, Odessa
  • Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood
  • Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
  • Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa
  • Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

INJURED IN ODESSA SHOOTING
  • Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa
  • Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa
  • Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department
  • Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio
  • James Santana, Odessa Police Department
  • Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa
  • Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, California
  • Coy Edge, 53, Odessa
  • Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa
  • Juvenile Female, 17 months, Odessa
  • Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Arizona
  • Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, Texas
  • Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Florida
  • Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, Texas
  • Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas
  • Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood
  • Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston
  • Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale
  • Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa
  • Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa
  • Larry Shores, 34, Abilene
  • Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa


