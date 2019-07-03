Odubel Herrera due in court on domestic violence charges

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is due in court Wednesday on domestic violence charges.
Herrera is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend in late May at the Gold Nugget Casino on May 27.
He waived his court appearance in June.
Major League Baseball extended Herrera's administrative leave until this Friday.
Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.
Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He's making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.
