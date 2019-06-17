Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Major League Baseball says Odúbel Herrera's administrative leave has been extended through July 1st. This comes the same day the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder waived his court appearance in Atlantic City.

Police arrested Herrera at the Golden Nugget Casino on May 27.

They were called for a report of domestic assault and found Herrera's 20-year-old girlfriend with visible injuries to her arms and neck.

Herrera's next court appearance will be scheduled by the court.

Major League Baseball placed Herrera on administrative leave while it investigates the charges.

MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He's making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.

---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityn.j. newsaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesassaultphilly newsdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
AccuWeather: Humid Today, Strong Aft./Eve. Storms, Flooding Downpours
2 workers rescued after Philly scaffolding collapse
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
Show More
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief
Paid summer jobs for Philadelphia's youth comes at a critical time
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Calls for full-time department after Sea Isle marina fire
More TOP STORIES News