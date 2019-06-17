Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Major League Baseball says Odúbel Herrera's administrative leave has been extended through July 1st. This comes the same day the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder waived his court appearance in Atlantic City.Police arrested Herrera at the Golden Nugget Casino on May 27.They were called for a report of domestic assault and found Herrera's 20-year-old girlfriend with visible injuries to her arms and neck.Herrera's next court appearance will be scheduled by the court.Major League Baseball placed Herrera on administrative leave while it investigates the charges.MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He's making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.