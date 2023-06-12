ODUNDE Festival 2023 kicks off in Philadelphia with vendors, music, festivities

The country's largest Black and African American cultural festival took up over 15 blocks of South Street on Sunday.

For some people, the best part of the experience was the music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The country's largest Black and African American cultural festival took up over 15 blocks of South Street on Sunday.

The 45th annual ODUNDE Festival in Philadelphia featured over 100 vendors, live music, and much more.

"This festival, for me, is a celebration of bringing the culture to life with African values," said Nii Adjei from Ghana.

The festival is full of life and culture, and dozens of vendors are set up to share their products.

"We have a company, we build the drums, and we have some wood carvings," said Adjei.

For some people, the best part of the experience was the music.

"For us, I'd say in African culture music has always been part of it," said Adjei. "All the stages of life, it's music. Even when people pass, still music, always music around."

The festivities ended on Sunday night at 8 p.m.