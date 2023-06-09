Road closures, parking restrictions and more info for the 2023 ODUNDE Festival in South Philadelphia

Odunde Festival week kicks off in Philadelphia. Sharifa Jackson reports for Action News on June 5, 2023.

The festival will be held in a 15-block radius centered at 23rd and South streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 ODUNDE Festival, the nation's largest Black and African cultural festival, returns to South Philadelphia this weekend.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 in a 15-block radius centered at 23rd and South streets.

There will be more than 100 craft vendors, traditional African food, live music and dancing.

The organizer of the event, Oshunbumi "Bumi" Fernandez-West, told Action News last month this year's festival will be bigger than ever.

Her mother, Lois, started this festival with just $100 and a desire to celebrate the richness and diversity of the city's African and African American cultures.

"This is the 48th Odunde," says Fernandez-West. "I was a year old when Odunde started in 1975. I was strapped to my mother's back on the very first day. Now, I carry Odunde on my back. I have a lot of humility and a lot of pride that Odunde has survived this long."

LINK: The ODUNDE festival in Philadelphia

The following information was released by the city of Philadelphia on Friday:

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 11:

1700 - 2400 blocks of South Street, between 17th St. and S. Bambrey St.

500-600 blocks of 23rd Street, between Lombard St. and South St.

500-600 blocks of 22nd Street, between Lombard St. and Bainbridge St.

2200-2500 blocks of Grays Ferry Avenue, between South St. and Carpenter St.

Parking Restrictions

The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 12, 17, 40 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 11 through approximately 12 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the event, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

Trash Removal

At the conclusion of the event, all trash collection and street cleaning will be managed and handled by the Sanitation Division of the Streets Department. If you need to report any excess trash in the area, post-event, residents can call 3-1-1 or 215-686-8686.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.