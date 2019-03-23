Crime & Safety

Off-duty Chicago police officer killed,1 critically hurt in shooting

An off duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed Saturday in River North.

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- Two men were shot, including an off-duty Chicago police officer Saturday in River North.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Clark Street.

According to police, two off-duty police officers, and another man and woman were sitting in their vehicle after leaving a downtown nightclub. That's when two unknown men approached their vehicle, one of them displaying a handgun and fired multiple shots into the vehicle before running off.

The 23-year-old off-duty officer was shot in the chest, arm and mouth, police said. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The other victim, also 23, suffered wounds to his chest and arm, and was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

First responders held a procession to escort the officer's body as it was transported from the hospital to the officer of the Cook County Medical Examiner.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early this morning in the River North neighborhood.



Just after 7 a.m., Chicago Police Department held a press conference releasing the most up-to-date information about the incident.

Police said the shooter is still at large and believe this was a random attack. Police have another person of interest in custody. They said there was no confrontation and no known motive at this time.

Officials said the officer killed just got off his shift before going out to the club. They said he has been on the force for about two years.

Authorities have not released the officer's identity.

