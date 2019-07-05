Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Lansdale off-duty police officer is at home and resting with a shoulder injury after he was stabbed when he jumped into assist a neighboring police department on a call.It started with a 911 call reporting an erratic person walking along Route 309 near Tollgate Road in Richland Township Friday morning.A Richland Township officer responded and the man pulled a knife, then ran into a nearby CVS and pulled the fire alarm, police said.The suspect then ran down Route 309 and that's when off-duty Lansdale police officer Daniel Gallagher, who happened to be driving nearby, jumped in to assist on the call.Gallagher, a 36-year-old nine-year veteran, was stabbed in the shoulder. He was taken to St Luke's for treatment of what are said to non-life threatening injuries.Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub identified the suspect who is in custody's as 45 year-old Stephen Deatelhauser.Deatelhauser is expected to be arraigned on charges Friday afternoon. He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.