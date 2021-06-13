accident

Off-duty officer being credited for rescuing at least one person from a burning car Sunday morning

Three people are hospitalized after a car crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people are hospitalized after a car crash on the Atlantic City Expressway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes of the highway in Winslow Township, New Jersey.


Officials tell Action News the two-vehicle crash caused one of the cars to catch fire. An off-duty police officer is being credited for pulling at least one victim out of the burning car.

Three people were transported to an area hospital for their injuries, however their conditions are not clear at this time.


The cause of the accident remains under investigation by New Jersey State Police.
