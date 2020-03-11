Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that injured a law enforcement officer.It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.Authorities tell Action News an off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff shot.Police say deputy sheriff was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.It's unclear if any arrests were made. Chopper 6 was over the scene as multiple men were in handcuffs, but it's unclear if it's related to the shooting.