YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that injured a law enforcement officer.
It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Authorities tell Action News an off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff shot.
Police say deputy sheriff was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.
It's unclear if any arrests were made. Chopper 6 was over the scene as multiple men were in handcuffs, but it's unclear if it's related to the shooting.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News