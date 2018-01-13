Off-duty police officer arrested during car stop in Lindenwold

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
An off-duty Chesilhurst police officer was arrested following a car stop in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo says 33-year-old Robert Williams of Maple Shade was in possession of over an ounce of marijuana and a firearm.

Authorities say three young children were inside of the car at the time of the incident.

Williams is facing a number of charges, including Possession of a Weapon during a CDS offense and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is awaiting a court appearance.

