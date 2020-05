Off-duty police officer shot in South Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos An off-duty police officer was shot in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty police officer has been shot in South Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 10th Street near Reed Street and Passyunk Avenue.Authorities tell Action News the officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.Investigators have been focusing on the CVS store at that location, as well as an Acura in the parking lot.Members of the SWAT unit could be seen surrounding the CVS store at that location. Some entered the store and then could be seen exiting a short time later.An employee at the CVS told Action News they have had a number of robberies at the store, but it is not yet known if that is connected to the shooting.Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby arrived at Jefferson Friday morning to visit the officer.Police have not released any further details.This incident adds to the violent night in Philadelphia that saw 11 people shot. Two of the victims were killed.